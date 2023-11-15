BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that he has no plans to bring in any additional backroom staff members to work with the first-team squad.

Alexander was unveiled as the Bantams new boss early last week, alongside long-time assistant Chris Lucketti and says he is looking forward to working with - and learning from - the existing first-team backroom staff.

On whether he will bring new staff members in, Alexander, whose side visit Notts County on Saturday, said: “None. I have had an open mind when we have gone into a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I took over at Scunthorpe, Chris was still working at Fleetwood, so I went in at Scunthorpe on my own for three months.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander at his unveiling last week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I want to open up what people can offer who are already there.

"I have seen it as a player when new managers came in and threw really good staff out because they did not know them.

"I thought it was a negative as I have always thought that there’s good people and staff to actually learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For myself as a coach, if people have a positive role to play in our future as a club, then I want them here with me.

"It’s just me and Chris, We want to assess everyone here and give them the opportunity to help us win.”

The club have made one key appointment away from the first team after bringing in former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager Neil Redfearn as lead professional development phase coach.

The 58-year-old, who had a spell earlier this season as an interim assistant manager at National League side Oldham Athletic, will take charge of City's under-19s side, with Ryan Farrell promoted to the role of academy head of coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury-born Redfearn had spells in Yorkshire as a player at City, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, FC Halifax Town and Scarborough.