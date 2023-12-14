Bradford City manager Graham Alexander reveals the R-word he hates - and it is not relegation

THE R-word that most managers hate to hear is relegation.

For Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, there is another that he bristles at the merest mention of; rotation.That concept comes into play for many of Alexander’s contemporaries, more especially at this time of year when the schedule is hectic and the pitches are heavy.

With a big squad at his disposal and the treatment room relatively clear, the Bantams chief is also currently blessed in the respect of being able to freshen things up, should he wish.

For his part, Alexander is also acutely aware of the importance of fostering a winning culture and players earning the right to keep the shirt by weight of victories. City have won four matches in a row in all competitions.

Alexander said: “As a player, I wanted to play every single minute of every game. I am sure these guys are no different.

"If you talk a little bit that way (rotation), I think it weakens their mind and if you have got a weak mind, I think you will be physically weak. I think you have to go: ‘No, I can play every minute.’

"These are professional footballers and this is their life. They should live and think like professionals. Every game is a chance to do what you want to do; that’s it.

"I hated that term ‘rotation’ as a player. It got used against me a little bit from my late 30s, so I have fought against it like hell.

"I think it’s good we have got healthy competition and without a shadow of a doubt, we won’t just play 11 players for those games. But I can’t tell you who might drop out and come in right now because I believe in rewarding performances and wins with ‘there’s the shirt again.’

"That’s what you have to fight for every time you go on that pitch. It’s what kept me going as a player."

Another managerial trait that Alexander is no fan of is setting internal points targets from blocks of games. For him, it is something that he cannot comprehend.

He continued: "I don’t get that - how you can try and go ‘this amount of points and this.’ Surely, your target has got to be maximum. That’s how I see it.

"Unless someone educates me and that (blocks/targets) is a better way of doing it.. I experienced it as a player and it didn’t work for me or the team."Alexander has confirmed that the club will retain the registration of loanee Daniel Oyegoke for the 2023-24 season - with the Brentford defender recuperating at his parent club following shoulder surgery.

He added: "We’re going to keep his registration.

"There’s been a deal done between the two clubs. Obviously the cost is a lot less while he’s injured.

"When he gets back to full fitness, he’ll be coming back to us and potentially available for the run-in to the season, depending on when he gets fit."

The Bantams chief insists that he has not yet closed the door on loanees Rayhaan Tulloch and Chisom Afoka staying, despite that pair not featuring under him thus far.

Tulloch is almost halfway through a season-long loan from West Brom, while Afoka joined from Aston Villa for the 2023-24 season.