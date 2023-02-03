Bradford City manager Mark Hughes still waiting for green light on January signing No 8

Mark Hughes is confident Bradford City can be a big noise in this season's League Two promotion race whether or not they make their final signing of the transfer window.

The deadline for signings was 11pm on Tuesday but at the time of writing, the Bantams still did not know if they have made seven or eight January additions.

The arrivals of Sam Stubbs, Adam Clayton, Tolaji Bola, Dara Costelloe, Thierry Nevers, Matt Derbyshire and Ciaran Kelly have been confirmed but a fee was agreed with an eighth, unnamed player, in the final hour of January trading.

The two clubs are still waiting to hear if the Football League are satisfied the paperwork was filed in time and the move can go ahead.

CONTENTED: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

"There was the possibility of getting one over the line," commented manager Hughes. "We haven't had confirmation one way or the other in terms of if it's gone through or not.

"We'll just have to wait and see.

"It was a signing we wanted to do, clearly, but this happens all the time on the last days of windows. You've just got to move on.

"We'll see what happens."

Come what may, Hughes is happy with the business the Bantams have done as they look to secure automatic promotion from their current position of eighth with 20 matches to play.

"We've had a good window in my view," said Hughes.

"The overall strength of the group has improved in my view.

"The dynamic, to a certain extent, has changed. They're a lot more vocal, the guys who have come in, which is something we wanted to improve.