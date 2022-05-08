The Bradford manager, who was speaking after seeing his side end a disappointing season with their third win in a row – 2-0 over Carlisle – is planning to build a team that will thrive at the best supported club in League Two

A bumper crowd of 18,283. the biggest for a fourth tier match at Valley Parade saw Lee Angol give City a 13th-minute lead, diverting Charles Vernam’s shot into the net before Jamie Walker made sure of the points with a right foot shot in the 70th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes who plans a busy summer of recruitment said; “People will say it is a difficult place to play if you are not playing well, but the reality for me is that the crowd has been fantastic since the day I walked in. I have had huge support

GET BEHIND US: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. is hoping the large Bantams following can back their team to promotion next season Picture: Tony Johnson

“It is clearly going to be massive for us next season. We have got to come to Valley Parade and turn teams over.

“If we have really strong home form next season then it is going to go a long way towards whether we can actually sustain a real challenge.

“Clearly in the recruitment of players we are looking for ones who can deal with the demands and expectations of the club and thrive in that environment.

“If we can get it right then we are going to have a good year.”

Bradford City's Lee Angol was on target in the final-day win over Carlisle United Picture: Tony Johnson

Hughes was delighted with the win – only Bradford’s sixth home victory of the season – but said: “We should have won by more, but it was still a good performance and I am very happy,”

Bradford City: Bass, Hendrie, O’Connor, Songo’o, Foulds, Watt, Gilliead, Pereira, Walker (Cooke 77), Angol (Cook 64), Vernam (Eisa 71). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell (gk), Evans, Sutton, Kelleher.

Carlisle United: Howard, Ellis, Whelan, Feeney, Mellish, Amer (Roberts 70), Gibson, Alessandra, Dickensen, Patrick, Dennis (Omotoye 81). Unused substitutes: Norman (gk), Devine, Simeu, Carr, Kilsby.