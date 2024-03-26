Bradford City midfielder Kevin McDonald issues apology following Bantams 'unacceptable' League Two derby defeat at Harrogate Town

KEVIN MCDONALD has been in the game long enough to know that Bradford City's dire derby defeat at Harrogate Town was unacceptable.
Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

The midfielder issued an apology on behalf of the team after an abysmal 3-0 reverse at Wetherby Road as the Bantams suffered a fourth straight loss amid a worrying turn of events with their season petering out badly.

The Scot, who spent a spell at caretaker manager earlier this season, said: "No-one is more disappointed than us in there, but from a fans’ point of view, listen we can only apologise because our performances and results have been unacceptable.

"You feel sorry for them as it’s a derby day and a big day out - for an early kick-off, they were there in their numbers again and backing us all the way.

Bradford City midfielder Kevin McDonald and Harrogate Town rival Stephen Dooley take a tumble on League Two derby day at Wetherby Road. Picture: Tony Johnson.Bradford City midfielder Kevin McDonald and Harrogate Town rival Stephen Dooley take a tumble on League Two derby day at Wetherby Road. Picture: Tony Johnson.
"They have got a right to say what they have said because we have been beaten 3-0 again and that’s that, really.

"The fans are angry, rightly so. They pay good money to spend the weekend supporting their team and ultimately we are letting them down.

"We have to dust ourselves down and continue to keep going as no-one is going to feel sorry for us.

"When you look back at the goals - take nothing away from them, they (Harrogate) were good - the goals we are conceding are just unbelievable, considering we’d previously kept five or six clean sheets in a row. It is unacceptable."

Amid testing times, City's bruised players and staff must stick together more than ever, insists the experienced schemer.

He continued: "It’s up to the staff and players to stick together more than ever.

"I know it’s a cliche, but it’s true. What else can you do?. If you go against each other within the place, then it’s a recipe for disaster.

"We need to find a way to get back to being solid and hard to beat. We’ve not been like that in the last few games and it’s now two games where we haven’t scored a goal.

"It’s been a tough few games and a little wake-up call from the position we’d put ourselves in."

City return to action on Good Friday when they entertain Tranmere Rovers before visiting Grimsby Town on Easter Monday.

