After starting out as a player, the vastly-experienced Scottish midfielder had a spell as caretaker manager following the sacking of Mark Hughes before returning to the ‘day job’ in the wake of the appointment of Graham Alexander as his permanent replacement.

The presence of Alexander, a ‘players' manager’ who has made a positive impression on everyone connected with the club since arriving, has enabled McDonald's transition back to purely being a player that bit easier.

McDonald, preparing for Wednesday’s EFL Trophy home semi-final with Wycombe, said: "I was probably more concerned going back into the dressing room and people I’ve left out of the team. That was the more awkward part.

Derby County's Max Bird (centre) battles for the ball with Bradford City's Richard Smallwood (right) and Kevin McDonald during the EFL Trophy round of 16 match in January. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"The gaffer has come in fresh, he’s got all his ideas and everything he’s done for years.

"That side of it was all right. I was never concerned because that’s what I wanted.

"I wanted the gaffer to come in and take us up the league and look to get promoted. That aim’s not changed for us and I’m sure it’s not changed for him.

"He’s an experienced manager who has got promotions and been successful and will hopefully continue to be.

"The gaffer is spot on and knows what he needs from his players."

Contracted at City until the summer of 2025, McDonald, 35, remains focused on his playing duties.

But with a second career in football hopefully further down the line, he admits that he has also been trying to pick up tips and make notes from his productive time under Alexander, who was a playing team-mate at an old club in Burnley.

He added: "I’m sure everybody would-be manager would be the same. There are little things I thought of when I was in the job and the gaffer’s doing now.

"It’s always a learning thing and for me looking forward to potentially doing that longer term. The gaffer has been good for the place.