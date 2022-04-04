Bradford City mourn loss of club stalwart and honorary associate director Malcolm Scott

Mr Scott had been involved with the club since 1978 with the former radio summariser first named an associate director in 1985, having assisted the Bantams in a number of different roles

Almost half a century of loyal service to the football club included being introduced to Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and coordinating the club’s involvement at the many memorial services in the aftermath of the Valley Parade Fire Disaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Utilita Energy Stadium’s press facility is to be re-named the Scott Media Suite - in memory of Malcolm and his late wife, Margaret, who passed away in 2020.

Malcolm Scott. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

A minute’s applause will be observed in tribute, ahead of City’s meeting with Scunthorpe United on Saturday April 23.

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “We are devastated to hear of Malcolm’s sad passing. He is a true stalwart of Bradford City AFC and his association with the club - which will certainly be a darker place without him - goes back decades.

“When I first arrived at the club in 2018, Malcolm and his late wife, Margaret, were extremely welcoming and made me personally feel at home. I will never forget that.