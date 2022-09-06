Marlin will fill the position recently vacated by Martin Drury, who took up an academy role at Manchester United last month.

Northern Irishman Marlin, 36, moved to England to become Oldham's head of first-team analysis in 2016.

In his next role, he worked as a worldwide talent development expert with the likes of the Premier League, Major League Soccer and FIFA - advising over 50 clubs on youth development - before a return to Boundary Park in 2019.

Last season, he spent time at interim assistant manager.

Before heading to England, Marlin spent over a decade in a variety of coaching and scouting roles within the Irish Football Association and was as an elite performance coordinator and coach in the Irish FA's Club NI programme.

He also spent 16 months as Glentoran's academy director.

On heading to Bradford, Marlin said: “When I told people I was leaving Oldham for Bradford, the first thing they told me was that this was a great club.

New Bradford City academy supremo Conor Marlin. Picture: Thomas Gadd Photography.

“I’ve been involved in international youth football for over 10 years and have a wide range of experience right across the pathway, which will hopefully aid me in this role.

"I am a developer of players and coaches, so am focused on building relationships with people, first and foremost and then looking to see where else we can improve.