Bradford City offer deals to O'Connor, Vernam, Watt and Sutton, while Cooke, Lavery & O'Donnell are released

Among those to be tabled with fresh offers are forward Charles Vernam - who ended the season in impressive form with three goals in his last three matches - and key defender Paudie O'Connor, who won the Players' Player of the Year and also the JCT600 Player of the Year accolades at the club's recent end-of-season awards night.

Midfielders Elliot Watt and Levi Sutton, whose deals expire next month, have also been offered new contracts, alongside youngster Charlie Wood.

Luke Hendrie, who joined the club at the end of the January transfer window, has also received an offer alongside fellow defender Matty Foulds.

Paudie O'Connor: Picture: Getty Images

Midfielder Cooke and keeper O'Donnell head the list of exiting players.

Veteran forward Theo Robinson will also leave the club, alongside fellow striker Caolan Lavery.

Gareth Evans is also another expected departure. Olivier Sukiennicki has also been released.