HERE’S the latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings update - and the first of December.

Autumn has turned to winter and Leeds United are still going strong. A bit better for Sheffield Wednesday too.

The positions are based on results in all competitions.

1: Leeds United WWWDWW (unchanged)

Bradford City are on the rise in our power rankings. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Reassuringly consistent and top of the Championship’s form guide over the past six games. Have won seven in a row at home and eight of their last 10 second-tier matches.

2: Bradford City LLWWWW (up five)

Going the right way after four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time since September 2022. Work still to do, especially on the league front.

3: Hull City LWLDLW (up two)

City have won four of their last seven matches and are sixth in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide. Decent numbers and they are sticking around in the play-off scene.

4: Doncaster Rovers LWLWLW (unchanged)

On an upward trajectory like Bradford. Whisper it gently, but the second half of the season has the potential for promise for the first time in a few years.

5: Middlesbrough WDWLWL (down three)

A little up and down of late, with injury issues not helping. Boro have conceded three goals in three successive away games, despite providing plenty of entertainment.

6: Sheffield Wednesday WLLLDW (up five)

Big movers, so to speak, with Danny Rohl’s side having provided a kernel of hope by virtue of four points from six on home soil. Away form continues to be a bugbear.

7: Barnsley DLLDWL (down four)

The Reds had a difficult November, on and off the pitch and results have been patchy of late. Still, they are ranked a decent eighth in League One’s latest six-match form guide.

8: Huddersfield Town LDLDWD (up one)

Starting to show one or two good signs under Darren Moore with a tidy haul of four from six on the road setting them up nicely for a home double-header at least.

9: Harrogate Town WLDLDL (down two)

No win in five in all competitions for Town. A curate’s egg of a League Two season, fifth best form on the road and second worst in front of their own fans.

10: Sheffield United LWDLLL (unchanged)

The walls came tumbling down for Paul Heckingbottom after brutal losses to Burnley and Bournemouth. Chris Wilder presided over a third straight defeat, at home to Liverpool in midweek, but there were positive signs at least.

11: Rotherham United DDLDLD (down three)