BRADFORD CITY are mourning the loss of academy manager Neil Matthews, who has passed away at the age of 56 following illness.

Matthews joined City as academy head of coaching in 2017 following two separate spells with Huddersfield Town’s junior set-up.

Fifteen players signed professional contracts in his spell as academy manager, with several rising stars moving onto Premier League clubs during his time in the role.

City’s chief executive officer Ryan Sparks said: “We are absolutely heartbroken by Neil’s passing.

Valley Parade: Picture Tony Johnson.

“Neil was a special person, who took immense pride in his work. He was one of the most selfless people I have ever met, who often put the football club and his colleagues before anything and anyone else. It was an honour to know Neil and a privilege to work alongside him.

“He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and worked with him. He was one of a kind and his passing leaves a huge hole in the Bradford City family.

“The passion, care and dedication he brought to his work and our football club was truly remarkable.

“Neil has overseen the production and development of some of the best academy players in the country, and has played a massive role in enhancing the club in recent years.

"He built an academy like no other in English football and his legacy will live on through the many careers he helped start.

“His spirit will be with us in the play-off fixtures and I hope you can join us on Sunday as we remember a great man. It goes without saying that yesterday’s (Monday’s) result, which saw us finish in the play-offs for the first time in six years, was for Neil.

“My thoughts are with Neil’s wife, Sue and his loved ones at this difficult time. We will support them every step of the way.”

A minute’s applause will be held ahead of City’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg at home to Carlisle United on Sunday.