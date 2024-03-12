Bradford City player ratings: Substitute takes the honours after a humdrum home defeat

There was no lack of perspiration from the home side but a serious shortage of inspiration, with a half-time substitute the home team’s best player.

Sam Walker – not much to do 6

Jonathan Tomkinson – a quiet night for the defender 6

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Kelly – one lovely sweeping pass but his error and foul were behind the stoppage-time penalty 5

Liam Ridehalgh – basically played as a second left-back 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Halliday – a few first-half fouls got him on the wrong side of the referee 5

Richie Smallwood – not overworked as a holding midfielder 6

Alex Gilliead – the usual effort on his 200th Bantams appearance 6

Lewis Richards – put in some decent crosses 7

Clarke Oduor – a strong shot just before he was substituted but his team needed more from him 5

Tyreik Wright – lively as an inside forward in the first half and wider in the second, but unable to find the net 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Cook – only had a couple of chances but thought he had forced the ball in after 89 minutes 6

Substitutes:

Jamie Walker (for Ridehalgh, HT) – Bradford's man of the match and he only played half of it, injecting some life from midfield and nearly equalising late on 7

Harry Chapman (for Halliday, 63) – not the game-changing substitute his manager would have hoped 5

Calum Kavanagh (for Oduor, 63) – ditto 5

Tyler Smith (for Richards, 80) – flashed a late header wide 5