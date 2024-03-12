Bradford City player ratings: Substitute takes the honours after a humdrum home defeat
There was no lack of perspiration from the home side but a serious shortage of inspiration, with a half-time substitute the home team’s best player.
Sam Walker – not much to do 6
Jonathan Tomkinson – a quiet night for the defender 6
Ciaran Kelly – one lovely sweeping pass but his error and foul were behind the stoppage-time penalty 5
Liam Ridehalgh – basically played as a second left-back 6
Brad Halliday – a few first-half fouls got him on the wrong side of the referee 5
Richie Smallwood – not overworked as a holding midfielder 6
Alex Gilliead – the usual effort on his 200th Bantams appearance 6
Lewis Richards – put in some decent crosses 7
Clarke Oduor – a strong shot just before he was substituted but his team needed more from him 5
Tyreik Wright – lively as an inside forward in the first half and wider in the second, but unable to find the net 7
Andy Cook – only had a couple of chances but thought he had forced the ball in after 89 minutes 6
Substitutes:
Jamie Walker (for Ridehalgh, HT) – Bradford's man of the match and he only played half of it, injecting some life from midfield and nearly equalising late on 7
Harry Chapman (for Halliday, 63) – not the game-changing substitute his manager would have hoped 5
Calum Kavanagh (for Oduor, 63) – ditto 5
Tyler Smith (for Richards, 80) – flashed a late header wide 5
Not used: Doyle, Oyegoke, McDonald.
