A late play-off push still appears unlikely, but the Valley Parade faithful were sent home happy after a hard-fought victory.

Here is how the Bantams rated in their win.

Sam Walker - Made some crucial saves and commanded his box with authority. 8

Sam Walker made some crucial saves for Bradford City. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Daniel Oyegoke - Had his hands full with the towering Oli Hawkins but battled well. 7

Matthew Platt -A few shaky moments but none costly. 6

Ciaran Kelly -Bypassed a bit too easily early on but grew more comfortable as the game progressed. 6

Brad Halliday -A mature performance on his 100th appearance for the club, made better by a terrific long-range effort that opened the scoring. 8

Jamie Walker -Dipped in and out of the game, a few glimpses of his talent in the final third. 6

Richard Smallwood – Could not fault his effort and he always shows for the ball, but he was not as sharp as the Bantams needed him to be. 5

Tyreik Wright - Worked hard down the left but was let down by his decision-making at times. 6

Bobby Pointon -Plenty of energy and constantly hunted for pockets of space. 6

Calum Kavanagh -Worked tirelessly and led the press, even if he did not get the rewards. 7

Andy Cook -Occupied Gillingham’s centre-backs, but not the most involved he has been this season. 6

Substitutes

Jonathan Tomkinson - N/A.

Lewis Richards -N/A.