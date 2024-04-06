Bradford City player ratings v Gillingham as duo earn 8/10s but midfielder gets 5/10
A late play-off push still appears unlikely, but the Valley Parade faithful were sent home happy after a hard-fought victory.
Here is how the Bantams rated in their win.
Sam Walker - Made some crucial saves and commanded his box with authority. 8
Daniel Oyegoke - Had his hands full with the towering Oli Hawkins but battled well. 7
Matthew Platt -A few shaky moments but none costly. 6
Ciaran Kelly -Bypassed a bit too easily early on but grew more comfortable as the game progressed. 6
Brad Halliday -A mature performance on his 100th appearance for the club, made better by a terrific long-range effort that opened the scoring. 8
Jamie Walker -Dipped in and out of the game, a few glimpses of his talent in the final third. 6
Richard Smallwood – Could not fault his effort and he always shows for the ball, but he was not as sharp as the Bantams needed him to be. 5
Tyreik Wright - Worked hard down the left but was let down by his decision-making at times. 6
Bobby Pointon -Plenty of energy and constantly hunted for pockets of space. 6
Calum Kavanagh -Worked tirelessly and led the press, even if he did not get the rewards. 7
Andy Cook -Occupied Gillingham’s centre-backs, but not the most involved he has been this season. 6
Substitutes
Jonathan Tomkinson - N/A.
Lewis Richards -N/A.
Noah Wadsworth - N/A.
