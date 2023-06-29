Bradford City player to continue training despite Football Association misconduct charge over betting allegations

Harry Chapman will continue to train with Bradford City despite the Football Association charging him with an alleged historic breach of its betting rules.

The 25-year-old was a Middlesbrough player on loan at Blackburn Rovers at the time of the alleged breach, in 2017.

The rule in question is FA Rule E8(1)(b), which prevents those involved in the game betting directly or indirectly on the outcomes of matches, competitions or any other matters related to global football such as transfers, managerial appointments and sackings, team selections and disciplinary matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players betting on football has been a problem for the FA in recent years in particular.

In the most serious and high-profile recent case, England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney is serving an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of rule E8. Toney was allowed to keep playing for club and country during the investigation, and will be able to return to training with his club in September ahead of his ban ending in January.

Kieran Trippier received a 10-week ban in December 2020, and Joey Barton received an 18-month ban in 2017, later reduced on appeal by more than four months.

In a club statement acknowledging the charge, the Bantams said: "Harry Chapman has the full support of everyone at Bradford City AFC, and will continue to train with his team-mates as normal throughout pre-season until further notice. The club will be making no further comment on the matter at this time."

Chapman has until July 6 to respond to the charge.

STATEMENT: Bradford City have said they will support Harry Chapman after he was charged by the Football Association

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a key figure during his debut season at Valley Parade, making 28 League Two starts and scoring twice. His late-season hamstring injury disrupted the team in the run-in, with no one else adequately filling in on the left wing as Bradford missed out on promotion in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Chapman also had loans at Sheffield United and Barnsley during his Middlesbrough days.