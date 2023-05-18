All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63

Bradford City players must keep a 'clear head' and put the emotion to one side at Carlisle United, admits Mark Hughes

OVER the course of history, there have been many key battles in the border city of Carlisle.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST

On the football field, there will be another on Saturday as Bradford City take on a Carlisle United side at their Brunton Park citadel in the decisive leg of a finely-poised League Two play-off semi-final.

City held their nerve to edge out the Cumbrians 1-0 in the first meeting on Sunday. Amid a parochial, testing environment six days on, they will be assigned with keeping their heads to finish the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the importance of his senior players in that regard, manager Mark Hughes said: "We needed the leadership out there. The likes of Adam Clayton, Richie Smallwood and Alex Gilliead, who I thought was excellent on Sunday.

Most Popular
Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce RollinsonMark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Right through the team, I thought we had the right resolve and understanding of what we required.

"We are going to need guys with that experience and clear minds. Guys that don't get wrapped up in the emotion of it.

"You have just got to keep a clear head and make sure you do the right things under pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you do that and think clearly - and you don't have the throwing teacups scenario - you have got a chance."

With an outstanding set-piece taker in their ranks in Owen Moxon and four frontline strikers to call up, Carlisle possess a fair bit in their armoury.

City's rearguard resolve on the road will hopefully show that they are prepared to repel that.

Their total of just 20 concessions in 23 games on their travels was the best defensive record in the League Two regular season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hughes added: "You have just got to get your head on things and bodies in line with balls and just see things off and see things out to a good conclusion for your team and team-mates and I thought we did that to good effect on Sunday.

"The back four were excellent and the midfield three got around the pitch and make a difference in the first half with opportunities in the first half.

"Harry (Lewis) had a couple of moments to deal with, but in the main, didn't have a lot to do, it's always the sign of a good defensive performance."

Related topics:League Two