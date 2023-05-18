OVER the course of history, there have been many key battles in the border city of Carlisle.

On the football field, there will be another on Saturday as Bradford City take on a Carlisle United side at their Brunton Park citadel in the decisive leg of a finely-poised League Two play-off semi-final.

City held their nerve to edge out the Cumbrians 1-0 in the first meeting on Sunday. Amid a parochial, testing environment six days on, they will be assigned with keeping their heads to finish the job.

On the importance of his senior players in that regard, manager Mark Hughes said: "We needed the leadership out there. The likes of Adam Clayton, Richie Smallwood and Alex Gilliead, who I thought was excellent on Sunday.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Right through the team, I thought we had the right resolve and understanding of what we required.

"We are going to need guys with that experience and clear minds. Guys that don't get wrapped up in the emotion of it.

"You have just got to keep a clear head and make sure you do the right things under pressure.

"If you do that and think clearly - and you don't have the throwing teacups scenario - you have got a chance."

With an outstanding set-piece taker in their ranks in Owen Moxon and four frontline strikers to call up, Carlisle possess a fair bit in their armoury.

City's rearguard resolve on the road will hopefully show that they are prepared to repel that.

Their total of just 20 concessions in 23 games on their travels was the best defensive record in the League Two regular season.

Hughes added: "You have just got to get your head on things and bodies in line with balls and just see things off and see things out to a good conclusion for your team and team-mates and I thought we did that to good effect on Sunday.

"The back four were excellent and the midfield three got around the pitch and make a difference in the first half with opportunities in the first half.