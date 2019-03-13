Bradford City players slowly adapting to new style of football insists boss Gary Bowyer

Have your say

New Bradford City chief Gary Bowyer was happy with his side's effort in their slender loss at home to Luton on Tuesday night.

The Bantams put up a good showing against the League One leaders but went down to an early goal from Jack Stacey.

Despite that early setback City limited Luton but couldn't force an equaliser.

Despite games quickly running out and City being four points adrift of safety, Bowyer believes the players are adapting well to the new style of football he is demanding.

"Luton are a very good team and are top of the table for a reason, but we had a good go," said Bowyer.

"The only disappointing thing is that we didn't have enough in the final third to work their 'keeper enough.

"We have to take this performance into Saturday.

"That was nearer to how I want us to play because I think that's the way to play football.

"The players have said they enjoyed it and the fans got behind us.

"There's lots of positives going into Oxford on Saturday."

Bowyer's troops can move to within a point of fellow strugglers Oxford if they win at the Kassam on Saturday.