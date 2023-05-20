Bradford City players urged to write their own chapter of club history in League Two play-offs

If the Bantams are to write another successful chapter in the club's history, they must navigate today's semi-final second leg at Carlisle United (3pm) and then be the last team standing against either Stockport County or Salford City at Wembley in eight days' time.

The Bantams' feted class of 2012-13 are, of course, remembered not only for being a promotion-winning side, but also for reaching the Capital One Cup final in one of the remarkable cup runs in English football history. Pictures of the likes of James Hanson, Nahki Wells and Gary Jones adorn the 2013 Players Lounge at Valley Parade.

The present-day City squad are potentially two games away from their own special achievement, and being remembered in a club's history books matters.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Just ask Mark Hughes. He should know given his considerable achievements in his playing career at Manchester United.

Hughes, whose City side hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the second instalment at Brunton Park, said: “You’ve got an opportunity to add your own story to the history of the club.

“If you are part of a successful team that achieved something, then supporters remember that and the emotions that you engendered in them.“Why wouldn’t you want to be a player that’s remembered - and maybe have a lounge? I never got one, but there are a lot that have had that honour.

“A number of our guys have got that opportunity this year.”

While some managers shun all traces of nostalgia when they come in to a club - and often take down any pictures of previous achievements, Hughes is relaxed, by contrast.

Although he would dearly like to add a few of his own in the coming weeks around Valley Parade if all goes well.

The Welshman who won 11 trophies in his playing career at Old Trafford, continued: “I haven’t got a problem with it. Some managers pull down all the pictures and say, ‘no, it’s about us and not what’s gone on in the past’.

“We haven’t done that. We’ve taken a few down because we’ve put a few of our guys up but we haven’t done it wholesale.

“It’s not something that we don’t want to be mentioned. It’s a positive period within the club’s history.

“So why wouldn’t you discuss it and imagine the emotions that were felt on that day and try and replicate them when you get the opportunity?"

After sampling glories at Wembley as a player, Hughes is now striving for that same sensation as a manager. To have any chance of doing that, they must hold their nerve in Cumbria today.

Hughes, part-way through his first experience of the play-offs, commented: "There’s still work to be done.“Play-offs are really no different to key games at the top end of the Premier League or semi-finals I’ve been involved in.

“I’ve managed at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final, so there is pressure on those moments.

“But that’s why we do it and why you strive to be successful, so you can experience that.