Bradford City prepare to unveil new manager Derek Adams after exit from Morecambe

NEW CHALLENGE: Morecambe manager Derek Adams on the touchline during the Sky Bet League Two playoff final at Wembley on Monday Picture: John Walton/PA

The League Two club will hold a press conference this lunch-time and are set to confirm the appointment of the Scot, just over 24 hours after he left newly-promoted Morecambe.

The Shrimps, who made history on Monday when they went up to the third tier after a League Two play-off final success over Newport County, announced the departure of Adams yesterday morning.

The 45-year-old has been linked with a move to the Bantams for a number of weeks, having first been interviewed for the post in December – and impressing the club hierarchy.

GONE: Former Bradford City managerial duo, Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

After announcing the exit of joint-managers Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars on May 10, the club said that they were not seeking applicants for the role.

Confirming Adams’s decision to leave, a Morecambe statement read: “Derek Adams has today (Thursday) left Morecambe Football Club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.”

Co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “Derek did a fantastic job during his year and a half at Morecambe, not only guiding the club into League One, but also acting as a catalyst for positive change and encouraging everybody at the club to aim higher.

“For all of that, we thank him, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Adams’s excellent promotion record, especially from football’s basement in taking both Morecambe and Plymouth into League One, has been viewed with admiration in the corridors of power at City, who last month cited the need to target someone with proven experience ahead of ‘hugely significant’ 2021-22 campaign.

Alongside success in League Two, Adams also led Ross County to Scottish Challenge Cup glory in 2006-07 and the Scottish Second Division title in 2007-08 during his first stint in Dingwall, as well as guiding County to the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

After a brief hiatus as assistant-manager at Hibs, he returned to County for a second spell and won the First Division Championship in 2011-12, a season when he was named as the Scottish Manager of the Year.

The Dingwall outfit then finished in the top six in their first top-flight campaign.

Alongside two promotions south of the border, the boyhood Aberdeen fan, whose father George was a youth coach during Alex Ferguson’s epic tenure at Pittodrie, also reached a League Two play-off final with Plymouth in 2015-16. Argyle were promoted in the following season.