Bradford City provide updates on futures of Jamie Walker, Matty Platt, Richie Smallwood, Bobby Pointon and Sam Stubbs

BRADFORD CITY duo Jamie Walker and Matty Platt have been offered new deals by the League Two club.
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:00 BST

The pair are out of contract at the end of the season, with speculation having centred on their futures.

Meanwhile, the club have revealed that they have activated options to extend the contracts of Brad Halliday, who enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, and promising forward Bobby Pointon.

Clauses in the deals of captain Richie Smallwood and defender Sam Stubbs have also been triggered to automatically extend their deals by a further season.

Bradford City winger Jamie Walker.

The club have confirmed that experienced full-back Liam Ridehalgh will be leaving the club when his contract expires in June, alongside winger Harry Chapman and veteran forward Matt Darbyshire.

Luke Hendrie, Dylan Youmbi, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harvey Rowe, Heath Richardson, Isaac Robinson, Noah Wadsworth and Sam Bentley will also leave at the end of June.

Goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle has been offered fresh terms to remain in his backroom role, while loanees Daniel Oyegoke, Jonathan Tomkinson and Tyreik Wright will return to their parent clubs.

