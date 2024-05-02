The pair are out of contract at the end of the season, with speculation having centred on their futures.

Meanwhile, the club have revealed that they have activated options to extend the contracts of Brad Halliday, who enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, and promising forward Bobby Pointon.

Clauses in the deals of captain Richie Smallwood and defender Sam Stubbs have also been triggered to automatically extend their deals by a further season.

Bradford City winger Jamie Walker.

The club have confirmed that experienced full-back Liam Ridehalgh will be leaving the club when his contract expires in June, alongside winger Harry Chapman and veteran forward Matt Darbyshire.

Luke Hendrie, Dylan Youmbi, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harvey Rowe, Heath Richardson, Isaac Robinson, Noah Wadsworth and Sam Bentley will also leave at the end of June.