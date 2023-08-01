Investigations followed the incidents, which included abusive chants from the Warwick Road end of Brunton Park and Carlisle have now been punished by the FA after admitting the charges.
The club were also formally warned as to the future conduct of fans.
Carlisle chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “The club condemns the discriminatory and disorderly behaviour we saw at the game.
“The damage to the reputation of the club and football and issues of equality, diversity and inclusivity by such discriminatory misconduct is obvious.
“It is unsurprising that we received multiple complaints from supporters after that game.
"We are deeply sorry for this incident and apologise to Bradford City, its fans and all spectators at the match, and the wider game, for this incident.
“It brings shame on the club and our fans. There must be no repeat.“We have worked to improve spectator behaviour, including with supporter groups, but this has proved to fall short of what is required. We will introduce an action plan in accordance with the FA Regulatory Commission sanction.
“The club will develop initiatives to make it a more inclusive environment and will be more proactive in the prevention and detection of any potential discriminatory or disorderly behaviour going forward.
“This will include a media campaign across our website and social media accounts emphasising the club’s policies and zero tolerance approach toward discriminatory and disorderly behaviour.”