Bradford City set new club season ticket record for League Two sales after adding 2,326 'new' supporters
The Bantams have confirmed a total of 15,054 sales of yearly tickets for the 2023-24 campaign.
The figure beats the club's previous fourth-tier record of 14,190, set last year.
Of the 15,054 sold, a total of 2,326 were to ‘new’ supporters, who did not hold a season ticket last year - an increase in almost 500 supporters on last year's ‘new’ supporters figure of 1,835.
A total of 12,728 season ticket holders from last season elected to renew, with 1,462 choosing not to.
Having gone on sale in late March, frozen early-bird prices saw adults again charged at £198, equating to only £8.61 per game.
The sales period saw 6,451 supporters take advantage of the club’s interest-free direct-debit payment plan, an increase in 36 per cent on last season, to represent a 93 per cent increase over the last two years.
A break-down of the season-ticket sales confirmed that the club sold a total 7,810 adult season tickets for the 23-24 campaign.
A total of 2,041 'senior' tickets, alongside 1,971 'junior' season-tickets. A final tally of 1,312 'youth' season tickets were sold alongside 954 'young person' tickets.
A total of 670 ’25 yearers’ secured their place for 23-24, with the final figure also including 296 carers.