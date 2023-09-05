Bradford City set new club season ticket record for League Two sales after adding 2,326 'new' supporters

LEAGUE TWO side Bradford City have set a new divisional record for the club for season-ticket sales - for the second year running.

The Bantams have confirmed a total of 15,054 sales of yearly tickets for the 2023-24 campaign.

The figure beats the club's previous fourth-tier record of 14,190, set last year.

Of the 15,054 sold, a total of 2,326 were to ‘new’ supporters, who did not hold a season ticket last year - an increase in almost 500 supporters on last year's ‘new’ supporters figure of 1,835.

A total of 12,728 season ticket holders from last season elected to renew, with 1,462 choosing not to.

Having gone on sale in late March, frozen early-bird prices saw adults again charged at £198, equating to only £8.61 per game.

The sales period saw 6,451 supporters take advantage of the club’s interest-free direct-debit payment plan, an increase in 36 per cent on last season, to represent a 93 per cent increase over the last two years.

A break-down of the season-ticket sales confirmed that the club sold a total 7,810 adult season tickets for the 23-24 campaign.

A total of 2,041 'senior' tickets, alongside 1,971 'junior' season-tickets. A final tally of 1,312 'youth' season tickets were sold alongside 954 'young person' tickets.