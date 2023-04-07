BRADFORD CITY boss Mark Hughes was critical of the performance of referee Robert Lewis as his promotion- chasing side extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a goalless draw at relegation- threatened Crawley.

Hughes felt Lewis should have sent off two Crawley players for bad fouls on Brad Halliday and Jamie Walker late in the first half.

Crawley midfielder Rafiq Khaleel and defender Harry Ransom both received bookings for fouls on Halliday and Walker respectively, but Hughes felt both should have been dismissed.

City eventually ended the game with 10 men after defender Matty Platt collected two yellow cards, but the Bantams remain in sixth place still four points from the third automatic spot.

FRUSTRATION: Bradford City boss, Mark Hughes Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hughes said: “The referee’s performance was well below the standard expected.

“They were two obvious red cards. The referee claimed that the challenge on Walker was not high, but you only have to take a look at the player’s leg.”

City have lost only twice since Boxing Day, drawing five of their last six games, and Hughes continued: “In terms of clear-cut chances if we had taken one we would have won the game.

“We got the job done up to a point, but we didn’t get the three points we wanted.

“It wasn’t the best performance to be honest. The pitch was dry and bobbly. We lacked guile, we were rushed and hurried at times, and I’m disappointed because we didn’t show the quality we normally do.”

Crawley Town: Addai, Gordon (Mason 82), Conroy, Ransom, Ogungbo, Tilley (Fellows 70), Khaleel, Powell (Grant 82), Oteh, Nadesan, Telford (Chukwuemeka 70). Unused substitutes: Schofield, Roles, Spong.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Gilliead, Smallwood, Banks (Kelly 83), Walker (Oliver 83), Derbyshire (Costelloe 64), Cook. ​​​​​​​Unused substitutes: Bola, Doyle, East, Chapman.