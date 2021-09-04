Bradford City manager Derek Adams, pictured at Saturday's game against Walsall. Picture: PA.

City dominated the game and took a 14th-minute lead in eye-catching fashion through Elliot Watt's excelllent long-ranger.

Walsall equalised from their only first-half chance just before the break through Jack Earing, but soon after, the Saddlers were reduced to ten men after captain Joss Labadie saw red for a crude challenge on Gareth Evans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts took a firm grip on the game in the second half, but spurned opportunities to win the game comfortably - having all passed up opportunities in the first period.

He said: "Performance-wise, we should have won by a landslide.

"We had 17 opportunities on goal and we have seen a fantastic performance today and anyone coming here would have loved to see the football and chances created. It could have been five or six today, seven or eight.

"I have seen a lot of football matches in my time and we had not played much better than that.

"I thought we were excellent in the first half and second half. We really passed the ball and created openings and it was a fantastic performance. How we have not gone in at half-time and be winning is because we have not taken the opportunities. We had not taken opportunities in the whole afternoon.

"We dominated the game and we played some scintillating football and created chances and scored a fantastic goal from a short corner. Some of the football was really good.

"We should have scored more, but at the end of the day, we have not been good enough to put the ball in the back of the net.

"From probably ten minutes in, there was one team who was looking like they were going to win it. We created overloads, had good movement and really good play.

On the sending off for Labadie, he added: "I have not seen it again, The boys said it was a terrible tackle and the boy has apologised coming off the pitch and said sorry and that tells you the whole story."