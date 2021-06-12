Bradford City sign Andy Cook on permanent two-year deal as Derek Adams begins summer recruitment

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan from Mansfield Town but has now penned a permanent contract at the Utilita Energy Stadium to become Derek Adams s first recruit of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the Bantams.

Cook settled in quickly at Valley Parade during his loan spell as he netted eight times in 16 league starts, making him the club's top scorer.

“I am buzzing to have got things sorted and delighted to be here permanently," he said.

“When I joined on loan last season, I came in hoping to do well and earn a contract - which is obviously what I have done.

“I have loved every minute of being here so far and am looking forward to getting back amongst the lads again, and getting to know the new players who will be coming in.

“I am excited at the prospect of working with Derek Adams. His managerial record speaks for itself and it means a lot to know he had me in his plans here.

“All I want to do is continue scoring goals and pick up where I left off last year, to hopefully help the club push on in the right direction. I want to be successful, and know everyone at the club does, too.”

STAYING PUT: Striker Andy Cook. Picture: Bradford City AFC.

Cook has scored over 150 goals over the course of his career and enjoyed spells with the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Barrow and Grimsby Town.

Bantams manager Adams added: “We are thrilled to have Andy through the door as our first summer signing.

“He is a player with many qualities and one I was keen to ensure we brought in, having watched him closely last season and been aware of what he is capable of while at Walsall and Tranmere.

“The Bradford City supporters got to see the best of Andy at times last season, and found out what a valuable member of the squad he is.

MANAGER: Bantams boss Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

“He fits in perfectly with what we want to build here, with the way he fights for every ball and does anything and everything he can to score a goal and pick up three points.

“Andy is a winner, who shares the same ambitions as us all, and I cannot wait to start working with him.”