NEW BRADFORD CITY signing Kevin McDonald has expressed his relief after signing for the Bantams - at the second time of asking.

The former Sheffield United, Wolves, Fulham and Burnley midfielder spent time on trial on City in January, but a deal did not transpire at the time. But he has now linked up with the club on a permanent basis, signing a two-year contract.

The ball-playing schemer joined up with League One outfit Exeter City later that month on a short-term deal and made 11 appearances for the Grecians in the second half of 2022-23, scoring three goals.

The Devon outfit offered the 34-year-old a new deal, but he turned down fresh terms and he now returned to Yorkshire, having played for the Blades between 2011-13 before moving to Wolves in a £750,000 deal.

Former Sheffield United and Burnley midfielder Kevin McDonald has joined Bradford City. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

McDonald, capped five times by Scotland, subsequently joined Fulham and was promoted to the top-flight on three occasions with the West London club.

The Carnoustie-born player also went up to the Premier League with Burnley in the early days of his career.

McDonald, City's third close-season signing, said: “It is great to get the deal over the line and be here. It has been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes, so to get it finally sorted is exciting.

“I was here on trial for three days in January and enjoyed my time. What I noticed was a good group of lads with a lot of quality and togetherness, and I like that in a dressing room.

“As a footballer, you want to play in the biggest stadiums and under pressure. I pride myself on being capable in pressurised environments.

“I do not want to come here and see out a career, I want to be here to get promoted and am looking forward to getting started.”

City manager Mark Hughes said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Kevin to the club, as a player we already know a lot about.

“After spending a short period with us on trial back in January, he impressed us a lot before eventually joining Exeter City, so to have him with us now is great.