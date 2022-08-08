The 20-year-old could make his debut in Tuesday's League Cup tie at home to Hull City.

"I have been waiting for it to happen for a while, so I am looking forward to getting started," said Banks, who went on pre-season tour with Palace.

LATEST ADDITION: Scott banks is Bradford City's 15th signing of a hectic transfer window

“I felt this was the perfect place for me to come. I have spoken to the gaffer about what he wants to do here and how I can fit into that this season.

“I am a creative player who will look to make chances and score goals. That has always been my game. I was able to do it quite a bit last year and will hopefully be able to replicate it here.

“Coming here, there is a personal development aspect, but I do want to push for promotion and be a part of a squad that achieves something. Hopefully, the supporters are as welcoming as they seem, and I can put a few smiles on faces.”

Despite having been on Palace's books for two years, the Scotland Under-21 international has so far played all his senior football in his homeland, coming through at Dundee United and having loan spells with Clyde, Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic.

At Clyde he was part of a promotion-winning squads before returning to Tannadice to make his debut for them, and helped take Dunfermline into the Scottish Championship play-offs. He is still only 20.Last season Banks scored ten goals in 17 Premier League Two appearances for Palace, many of them from direct free-kicks.

Few Premier League clubs are as well stocked with exciting wingers as Palace, who have Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ahead of Banks in the pecking order.

Before playing for Scotland, Banks has talks with Bradford manager Mark Hughes's former Wales team-mate Paul Bodin about being part of Wales's Under-21 set-up.

Banks is the 15th Bantams signing of the window.

Hughes could make changes for Tuesday’s Yorkshire derby, but not wholesale ones.

"We still want to go strong," he commented. “I feel we're up against strong opposition who play at a higher level but there are opportunities to freshen things up, not wholesale changes.

"The reality is we haven't got everybody fit and well and we're allowed a bigger squad in this competition so almost everybody that's fit will be involved.