Bradford City sign former Blackburn Rovers defender Adam Henley

BRADFORD City have sealed their sixth summer of a busy close season with the addition of former Blackburn Rovers defender Adam Henley.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract and arrives following a spell with Major League Soccer outfit Real Salt Lake.

The full-back is the third addition to the Bantams' defensive ranks already this summer following the earlier signings of Dunfermline Athletic left-back Jackson Longridge, Accrington centre-half Ben Richards-Everton and non-league defender Tyler French.

Wales international Henley worked under Bowyer during his time at Ewood Park, having been on Rovers' books from 2011 to 2017.

On joining City, USA born Henley, who qualifies for Wales through his mother and was raised in Lancashire, said: "I am over the moon to be here and am looking forward to putting good performances in for this team. Signing for such a big club was a no-brainer for me.

"Gary (Bowyer) was one of the main attractions. I do not think there is another manager out there who knows me as well as him.

"The supporters were also a huge factor in my decision to sign for City. To have this kind of support from the fans gives players a huge boost.

"The main aim, from my point of view, is helping to get this club back to where it belongs. That has to be the only goal."

Offering his thoughts on the addition of Henley, Bowyer added: "Adam is someone I know well from my time at Blackburn. I am really pleased we have been able to bring him here.

"He burst onto the scene at 17, playing at Anfield and Old Trafford in the space of a few days, before earning a senior Wales call-up.

"Adam has pace to burn and can operate in both full-back positions. With a full pre-season under his belt, he will become a real asset to our club."