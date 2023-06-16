All Sections
Bradford City sign former Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town defender Ash Taylor on two-year deal

BRADFORD CITY have made their second signing of the close season after bringing in experienced Kilmarnock central defender Ash Taylor on a two-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST

The 32-year-old has signed on at City until the summer of 2025 after rejecting fresh terms at SPL side Killie.

Taylor started his career at Tranmere and made over 200 appearances for the Wirral outfit before moving north of the border to Aberdeen, where he played just under 200 times - sandwiched in between a spell at Northampton Town.

After moving to Walsall, the former Wales youth international has spent the past 18 months at Rugby Park.

Matt Taylor. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.Matt Taylor. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.
Taylor said: “It feels brilliant to be joining the club. As soon as I first heard about the interest, I wanted to get it done, so I am delighted to be here.

“The stature and history of the club is what attracted me. The potential is a lot higher than where we currently are and I want to be part of the journey.

“I will aim to bring my experience here and use it to help drive the club forward. There is a huge expectation at this club, and I am used to that.

“I know what is required and the standards that need to be set. I will aim to drive myself and other players in the squad in order to help this football club achieve. I am looking forward to getting started.”

City manager Mark Hughes said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Ash to the club as our second new signing of the summer.

“With time in both England and Scotland, as well as appearances in the Europa League, he arrives at Bradford City with a wealth of experience and leadership ability.

“Ash is a solid defender who, as proven by his statistics, has a clear knack of getting on the scoresheet too.

“I am sure supporters will join me in wishing him a warm welcome to the club, and look forward to seeing him in action next season.”

Taylor's is City's second arrival following the addition of left-sided defender Clarke Oduor.

