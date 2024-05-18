Bradford City sign serial promotion winner as Harrogate Town release nine players and convince forward to stay

BRADFORD City have signed midfielder Antoni Sarcevic - their first capture of the close season.

The 32-year-old joins on an initial two-year deal, fresh from a League Two title-winning season at Stockport County.

Promoted seven times in his career, Sarcevic has achieved no less than five promotions from the fourth tier throughout his time in the professional realm, including at each of his last three clubs in Stockport, Bolton and Plymouth.

Sarcevic, whose worked with boss Graham Alexander at Fleetwood, said: "I have been there and done it and got out of this league many times.

"I like to add quality, chip in with goals and assists and make sure everyone around me is pulling in the same direction to get those three points every weekend."