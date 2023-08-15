BRADFORD CITY striker Andy Cook is on the shortlist of six nominees for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) League Two Players' Player of the Year accolade at the inaugural players' player awards ceremony.

The PFA is breaking new ground at the 50th iteration of the ceremony and will mark the occasion with three new players' player of the year prizes for the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.

The list of six candidates for the League Two prize includes Cook, who struck 31 times in all competitions in a goal-laden 2022-23 campaign.

The forward became only the sixth player ever to score 30 or more goals for City in a single season and the first in the club’s history to finish as a division’s seasonal outright top scorer.

Bradford City forward Andy Cook. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Golden boot winner Cook controversially missed out on the League Two player of the season award to Northampton's Sam Hoskins, also among the nominees for this latest gong.

Leyton Orient keeper Lawrence Vigouroux, now at Premier League side Burnley, is among three O's players nominated for the award with Cook and Hoskins.

Vigouroux kept 24 clean sheets in 45 appearances for the O’s, with influential defender Omar Beckles and forward Paul Smyth, now at QPR, also on the list.

The final name on the list is well known to City fans in the shape of former midfielder Elliot Watt, who impressed for Salford City last term - after leaving the Bantams last summer.