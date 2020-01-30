Bradford City striker Eoin Doyle joins Swindon Town on a permanent basis

BRADFORD CITY forward Eoin Doyle has returned to Swindon Town - signing for the Robins on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Doyle, 31, scored 23 goals in 23 matches on loan in a sensational spell in Wiltshire before the Bantams activated a recall clause in his season-long loan earlier this month on January 8.

The Irishman - who admitted late last year that he would be disappointed to leave Swindon and head back north - has featured four times for City since returning to Valley Parade, without finding the net.

The League Two top-scorer reiterated his desire to return to Swindon and he was not involved in Bradford's midweek draw with Cheltenham, heightening speculation that he would be returning to the Robins - with City now focusing on bringing in some new strike options after also allowing James Vaughan to join Tranmere Rovers for the rest of the season on loan.

With Doyle appearing for two sides this term, EFL rules dictate that he could not have played for another club - further increasing the likelihood of him returning to the County Ground, with Swindon chief Richie Wellens making no secret of his desire for the striker to return to the club after he was recalled.

On the decision to part company with Doyle, out of contract in the summer, City manager Gary Bowyer said: "Throughout the course of any transfer window, you have to act in the best interests of the club, which we feel we have done with this agreement."