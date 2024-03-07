Bradford City striker Tyler Smith on denying former club Doncaster Rovers and fixture frustration
The Bradford City striker saved the hosts' skins with a fine goal from the bench late on in Tuesday's 1-1 League Two draw - as he found the net for the first time at league level since the reverse fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium on December 23, firing first time into the roof of the net from a cross from fellow substitute Harry Chapman.
It was a timely moment for the former Hull City and Sheffield United frontman, who struck against a Rovers side managed by Grant McCann, who he played under for some of his time with the Tigers and at Doncaster.
He played for Rovers on loan in 2018-19.
Smith, whose goals tally this term in all competitions is up to 11 - with just four in league - said: "I've scored a few times now against Donny. I don't really think too much, but just go on and play and hopefully score.
"It was against Donny at their ground (last league goal) and it's back to back against them now. I practice those every day in training and it was good to see it hit the back of the net.
"It was massive for me. Another goal and the confidence is there. On a personal note, it's good to get a goal.
"I've had to stay ready and I am always ready for my opportunity and this was a night where I managed to come on and rescue a point for us."
Aside from Smith's moment, it was a frustrating night for City, who struggled to get going on a tricky surface and looked slightly off it in their first league game for 17 days following two postponements, certainly in the first half.
Smith added: "It's not good at all. We're here to play. So when games are getting cancelled and we are sat watching other people's results come in when we should be playing ourselves is not ideal.
"But we can't control that. All we can do is prepare well and if it's on, it's on and it's off, it's off. That's it."