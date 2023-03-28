BRADFORD CITY have been handed an injuy blow with experienced midfielder Afam Clayton out of the club's next three matches and potentially longer.

The former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player, who joined the club from League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window, has impressed during his time at the club so far.

But the 34-year-old, hoping to earn a fresh deal at City with his current contract expiring at the end of the season, injured his hamstring in the recent draw with Carlisle United.

He will definitely miss City's home game with Grimsby Town on Saturday and their Easter programme, which sees them visit Crawley Town on Good Friday and entertain Sutton United on Easter Monday.

Adam Clayton challenges Owen Moxon in Bradford City's recent League Two home game with Carlisle United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On Clayton, who has featured 12 times for the Bantams, manager Mark Hughes said: “He’s got an issue with his hamstring so he’s going to be out for a couple of weeks.

“He didn’t come off with it the other night (against Carlisle), but he was conscious when he woke up the next day that it was really sore right at the top of the hamstring.

“We got it checked and unfortunately there’s a bit of damage there so he’s going to miss a number of weeks.”

Better news sees Emmanuel Osadebe 'back in the fold' for the home game with the Mariners, while forwards Dara Costelloe and Matty Derbyshire should boost their attacking options for the key fixture.

Costelloe missed the recent home game with Carlisle while Derbyshire has been out since injuring his thigh in the win over Tranmere on February 14.

Hughes added: “Manny has come back in the fold and is training fully again after that bang he got on his leg. Knowing Manny he’ll put his hand up to play on Saturday.

“We’re getting a few back. Dara (Costelloe) trained so he’s okay, Matt Derbyshire trained with the group and we’re just monitoring his work for the initial period of the week.