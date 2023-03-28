All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Bradford City suffer injury blow regarding ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough FC and Doncaster Rovers player

BRADFORD CITY have been handed an injuy blow with experienced midfielder Afam Clayton out of the club's next three matches and potentially longer.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST

The former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player, who joined the club from League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window, has impressed during his time at the club so far.

But the 34-year-old, hoping to earn a fresh deal at City with his current contract expiring at the end of the season, injured his hamstring in the recent draw with Carlisle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will definitely miss City's home game with Grimsby Town on Saturday and their Easter programme, which sees them visit Crawley Town on Good Friday and entertain Sutton United on Easter Monday.

Most Popular
Adam Clayton challenges Owen Moxon in Bradford City's recent League Two home game with Carlisle United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Adam Clayton challenges Owen Moxon in Bradford City's recent League Two home game with Carlisle United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Adam Clayton challenges Owen Moxon in Bradford City's recent League Two home game with Carlisle United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On Clayton, who has featured 12 times for the Bantams, manager Mark Hughes said: “He’s got an issue with his hamstring so he’s going to be out for a couple of weeks.

“He didn’t come off with it the other night (against Carlisle), but he was conscious when he woke up the next day that it was really sore right at the top of the hamstring.

“We got it checked and unfortunately there’s a bit of damage there so he’s going to miss a number of weeks.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Better news sees Emmanuel Osadebe 'back in the fold' for the home game with the Mariners, while forwards Dara Costelloe and Matty Derbyshire should boost their attacking options for the key fixture.

Costelloe missed the recent home game with Carlisle while Derbyshire has been out since injuring his thigh in the win over Tranmere on February 14.

Hughes added: “Manny has come back in the fold and is training fully again after that bang he got on his leg. Knowing Manny he’ll put his hand up to play on Saturday.

“We’re getting a few back. Dara (Costelloe) trained so he’s okay, Matt Derbyshire trained with the group and we’re just monitoring his work for the initial period of the week.

“He should be available at the weekend."

Huddersfield TownDoncaster Rovers