Bradford City suffer stoppage-time heartbreak against Swindon Town
Welsh Under-21 international Luke Jephcott snatched a point for Swindon Town at Valley Parade with a last-minute penalty.
By The Newsroom
15 hours ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 1:13pm
BRADFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Mark Hughes, Manager of Bradford City applauds the fans following victory in the Carabao Cup First Round match between Bradford City and Hull City at University of Bradford Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)