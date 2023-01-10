Bradford City swap apprehension for excitement as they rediscover home comforts

MARK HUGHES believes Bradford City have turned a corner but as always for a club of their stature, they will need to win again on Tuesday.

Relegation-threatened Rochdale are the visitors at Valley Parade.

Until recently, it was a ground the Bantams struggled at, failing to win at home from September 17 until December 29. Beating Harrogate Town also ended another bad run, of four straight defeats.

Following it with another win Salford City was significant, and the fixture list has served up a third consecutive home match.

"Three home games is unusual so we've got to capitalise on that," argues manager Hughes. "Nine points from three games would be an excellent return.

"We talked about the home record needing to improve but our away form was great until two poor performances against Leyton Orient and Carlisle which weren't the level we hoped for.

"But we've turned a corner, I think.

"We've changed certain areas of the field but for the most part the way we played before got us to within a game of an automatic promotion place so we weren't too far away.

WARNING: Vadaine Oliver has told Bradford City to take confidence from the last two games - but not too much

"I just felt we needed to be more on the front foot, have more numbers in transitions.

"We've got to accept we'll have less control and there's the potential things might run for the opposition but I think it's worth the gamble."

With the club heaping as much expectation on themselves as anyone, they need to find consistency in a congested back.

They are seven points and two places behind their aim of an automatic promotion place but with only five points separating 15th-placed Tranmere Rovers from the team above City on goal difference, fourth-placed Carlisle United, complacency would be dangerous.

HOME COMFORTS: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes says his players are excited about playing at Valley Parade again

That is why striker Vadaine Oliver, who came into the side for the last two matches and scored twice against Salford, says Bradford can take belief from those games – but not too much.

“We can take confidence from the first two," he says. “But we can’t look at Rochdale’s league form (one win in 12 matches) and think we’ve just got to turn up and it will be easy.

“I’ve been in teams down the bottom fighting for their lives and every game matters.

“If anything, it’s going to be harder especially in that first 20 minutes. We really need to match that endeavour, energy and fight we’ve shown in the last two home games. Do that and I think our quality will come through and we’ll be able to come away with another win.”

Hughes does sense an important feel-good factor returning, though.

"We're looking ahead to the next game unable to wait for it," he says. "That was the case with the Salford game after Harrogate.

"It's about having excitement, not apprehension."

A word Hughes likes to use is momentum, and Bradford have been shrewd in trying to build some.

Frozen pitches and the FA Cup have wiped out a number of their weekend fixtures this winter. Harrogate knocked Bradford out of the first round of the cup and scheduled league games against Stockport County and Walsall had to be postponed as those sides progressed.

So City were keen to get a game on Tuesday, moving a match the cold snap put paid to in mid-December.

"If we hadn't, once again we'd be looking at two weeks before a game," says Hughes. "We didn't want that.

"We're probably better playing Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. We just have that continuity and rhythm to our play.

"Winning changes your mindset, your confidence and you have no apprehension going into games expecting to win, not hoping to win. That's where we are at the moment."

Bradford are hoping former Rotherham United striker Matt Derbyshire receives international clearance to make his debut having signed from Indian Premier League club North East United. Even that might not guarantee his involvement, however.

"He's been training for a number of days but he was a little bit poorly last week with a chest infection," says Hughes.

"But in terms of the starting XI last time out, everyone else is available apart from Tyriek (Wright).

"Scotty Banks trained on Tuesday so hopefully we'll get him back in the next week or so. Liam Ridehalgh is back training with the group.

Oliver had struck up a good partnership as well as a friendship with Wright, recalled from his loan to join Plymouth Argyle.

At 31, though, Oliver is wise enough to know it is football life.

"I’m gutted. He was my little brother and a good partner to have," he says.

“We complemented each other really well so it’s going to be difficult but we’ve got good players who can come in and make a change.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for him. You can’t argue with it.”

Last six games: Bradford City WWLLLL; Rochdale DDLLLL

Referee: P Howard (London)

