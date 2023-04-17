Bradford City, the big beast stalking League Two's promotion-hunting pack, is into its stride and licking its lips

When the music stopped on Saturday afternoon, Bradford City were sat exactly where they started – sixth in League Two, two points off third.

And yet a 3-0 win – even over bottom-of-the-table Rochdale and padded out by an own goal and a big deflection – felt significant.

Ahead through Sam Stubbs's fifth-minute goal, the Bantams got their heads down, got on with their jobs and waited for Rochdale to crack. It is also their approach to the uncomfortably tight race for the two automatic promotion spots behind Leyton Orient.

All the while they have been prowling at the back of the pack, watching intently for signs of weakness, games in hand in their holster, tucked away but not hidden. They still have one left over Carlisle United and Stockport County, level on points with them, and future opponents Northampton Town.

One loss in 17, 11 games unbeaten, undefeated away since Boxing Day, one goal conceded in six matches on their travels – however you look at it, momentum is building.

Cracks are opening elsewhere. Carlisle and Northampton drew, as did Stockport – just.

Much is made of expectations at Valley Parade. A heavy shirt is tough when you are struggling to get going but once you are heading downhill, it drags you faster. There is no one in League Two you want less on your heels than its biggest beast.

"I wouldn't want to play us, just for the fans," argued Stubbs, after a game where the 3,200 or so travelling supporters (never mind the ones with their heads down in the home sections) were in the majority.

GOAL: Scott Banks scored Bradford City's third

"If you say the name carries a burden on us, it may carry a burden on other people.

"But you're in League Two so as big a name as you are, we're all in the same position. I don't think we can count our chickens."

That is the caveat – at this stage one slip can ruin everything – but City are exuding sure-footedness.

Manager Mark Hughes can be a feisty touchline presence at times but whilst Glynn Hodges, his assistant with matching white hair, had a few moans at the fourth official, "Sparky" was serene, the right arm often swung over his head in contempt staying by his side.

Only looking up: Mark Hughes and his Bradford City team are revelling in the expectation and stalking the top three after a comfortable 3-0 win over Rochdale at Spotland (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Victory was "straight-forward", he said, and it was only because you had seen this sport before that you were nervous for the 69 minutes of football when it was only 1-0. Ian Henderson stabbed wide and Harry Lewis denied Abraham Odoh in one heart-fluttering minute but all it led to was Scott Banks dipping a shot onto the crossbar at the other end.

“We’ve just got to keep our foot to the metal and see where it takes us," reasoned Hughes. “We’ve got it in our own hands, that’s the key. I just sense we’re in a good place.

"People will look at our run. It's good, consistent, relentless pressure you want to put on your opponents.”

Salford City and Mansfield Town slipping up made a top-seven finish more secure.

“I wasn’t looking in that direction," said Hughes when it was raised.

After Stubbs headed in Richie Smallwood's free-kick, it looked like Dale would be swept away quickly. Andy Cook, Jamie Walker and Banks missed chances before the latter clanged the goalframe.

They did not panic, safe in the knowledge Dale could do little to hurt them if they played it right.

Walker might have put them level after 62 minutes, steering a free header goalwards only for Henderson to clear.

After 74 minutes the hosts finally cracked, Ethan Ebanks-Landell heading another whipped-in Smallwood free-kick past his goalkeeper.

Jimmy Keohane looked to have deflected Banks's 82nd-minute shot over, but it dipped viciously in after clearing Richard O'Donnell.

Devante Rodney's 90th-minute strike ended up in the grateful arms of Lewis via the crossbar but Stubbs and co had earnt their clean sheet.

Ridiculously, his was the first goal by a Bradford defender all season.

"Has much been said about that? Yeah – all from Cooky!" laughed Stubbs. "No, it's been from everywhere, the fans, the staff, it's all over.

"It's not something we've carried too strongly, I don't think we've had to because of Cooky's (27) goals."

So Bradford were all smiles before the bandwagon heads to Swindon Town on Tuesday, when one or both of Carlisle and Stockport – also on 71 points – will drop points in Cumbria.

They, like Stevenage and Northampton, will be squirming. The big beast is licking its lips.

Rochdale: O'Donnell; Mullarkey, Taylor, Ebanks-Landell, Keohane; Lloyd (Sinclair 71), Brierley (Ball 78), Kelly, Mellor; Odoh (Rodney 71), Henderson. Unused substitutes: Eastwood, Seriki, Graham.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Stubbs, Crichlow, Ridehalgh; Smallwood, Gilliead (East 90); Banks (Kelly 85), Walker (Derbyshire 85), Chapman (Nevers 71); Cook (Osadebe 90). Unused substitutes: Doyle, Bola.