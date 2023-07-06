BRADFORD CITY have changed opponents for their pre-season friendly game in Spain – after original opposition CD Eldense were unable to fulfil the fixture.

As a result, Mark Hughes’s team have upgraded and will now take on higher-level opponents in the shape of La Liga side Getafe on Friday, July 14 at Nova Sports Center.

CD Eldense informed the Bantams earlier this week that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture, due to a La Liga ruling concerning player welfare – the newly-promoted club having last played a competitive match less than two weeks ago.

A statement on City’s website, stated: “Upon receiving notice from CD Eldense, the club and our official overseas travel partner, Kadima Sports, moved swiftly to confirm a new opponent, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Getafe and those involved in helping secure a venue for the fixture for their co-operation.”

NEW DATE: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Bantams will follow the exact same schedule for their trip, flying out to Spain the day after this Saturday’s trip to Bury and training at the Pinatar Arena throughout the week, before flying home the day after the Getafe fixture.

Supporters’ transfers, as booked through Kadima Sports, will be organised in the exact same way from the specified pick-up points - before and after the fixture. In addition, due to demand, transfers from a third pick-up point for supporters already based in Alicante will be provided, in addition to those at Torrevieja and Benidorm.

Further details for travelling fans can be found on the Bradford City website HERE

Elsewhere, both City’s home and away fixtures against Grimsby Town this season as well as their trip to Harrogate Town on Saturday, March 23, will now get underway from the earlier time of 1pm.

The Bantams host the Mariners on Saturday, September 9, before travelling to Blundell Park on Easter Monday (April 1, 2024).