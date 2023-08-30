Bradford City to host Middlesbrough in third round of Carabao Cup
Mark Hughes’ team secured their passage after edging out League Two rivals Wrexham on penalties on Tuesday night in North wales, while Middlesbrough – the only other Yorkshire side left in the competition – left it late before seeing off hosts Bolton Wanderers 3-1.
Salford who dumped Leeds United out 9-8 on penalties have been rewarded with a home tie against Premier League Burnley, while Lincoln City – who also won on penalties when upsetting Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night – will play host to West Ham United.
Full third round draw: Ipswich v Wolves, Exeter v Luton, Aston Villa v Everton, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Sutton, Bradford City v Middlesbrough, Bournemouth v Stoke, Lincoln v West Ham United, Brentford v Arsenal, Chelsea v Brighton, Salford City v Burnley, Fulham v Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City, Liverpool v Leicester City, Newcastle United v Manchester City, Mansfield Town v Peterborough United.