BRADFORD CITY will host Middlesbrough in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
By Phil Beecham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 23:04 BST

Mark Hughes’ team secured their passage after edging out League Two rivals Wrexham on penalties on Tuesday night in North wales, while Middlesbrough – the only other Yorkshire side left in the competition – left it late before seeing off hosts Bolton Wanderers 3-1.

​Salford who dumped Leeds United out 9-8 on penalties have been rewarded with a home tie against Premier League Burnley, while Lincoln City – who also won on penalties when upsetting Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night – will play host to West Ham United.

​Full third round draw: Ipswich v Wolves, Exeter v Luton, Aston Villa v Everton, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Sutton, Bradford City v Middlesbrough, Bournemouth v Stoke, Lincoln v West Ham United, Brentford v Arsenal, Chelsea v Brighton, Salford City v Burnley, Fulham v Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City, Liverpool v Leicester City, Newcastle United v Manchester City, Mansfield Town v Peterborough United.

