BRADFORD CITY have moved quickly to bring in a replacement for Harry Lewis, signing former Chelsea, Charlton and Kilmarnock keeper Sam Walker.

The experienced custodian, 32, has signed an 18-month contract, with City not sanctioning Lewis’s move to Carlisle United until a replacement was lined up.

The 6ft 6ins shot-stopper joins the club following a short-term stint at League One side Charlton Athletic.

Walker began his career at Chelsea where, having joined from Millwall, he rose through the Blues’ academy, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2010.

New Bradford City signing Sam Walker, who is the replacement in goal for Harry Lewis. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

He went on to spend loan spells at Barnet, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers, before two successive temporary stints at Colchester United, but moving to the U’s on a full-time basis, where he moved over 200 appearances over seven years.

Later spells at Reading and then Kilmarnock followed, with the keeper making 28 appearances in the SPL last term.

On joining the club, Walker, in line to make his debut versus former club Colchester this weekend, said: "Firstly, it is an honour to be here at a football club of this magnitude. It is a privilege to be able to pull on the shirt and I am here to help the team and the club get back to where it belongs.

"I have a really good relationship with Colin Doyle from my time at Kilmarnock. I really enjoyed working with him and was really interested in coming to a club like this.

"A vast amount of my experience is in League One and Two, with a bit of time in Scotland. I am quite a calm figure in goal, so will be hoping to bring that to the backline.

"From what I have been told, we have a really good group here, so I am just looking forward to getting going and helping the club move towards the play-offs and beyond.

“I am hugely excited and honoured to be playing at Valley Parade. I cannot wait to see everyone out there and am looking forward to getting us back to where we belong.”

City’s goalkeeping coach Doyle said: "I have worked with him before in Scotland, and he did really well there at Kilmarnock.