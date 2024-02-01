The 20-year-old, son of former Boro and Cardiff City midfielder Graham, has previously had loan spells in the lower divisions at Harrogate Town and Newport County.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Bantams.

On signing for the club, Kavanagh said: "It feels brilliant to be here. It is a huge club with huge ambitions, and this is a new chapter in my career that I am really looking forward to.

New Bradford City signing Calum Kavanagh, who has joined from Middlesbrough. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"I met the manager and we had a conversation, and as soon as we had spoken I knew this was the place for me. This is what I need at this stage of my career, and this club gives me a platform to progress as a player and hopefully achieve promotion.

"I would say I am an energetic player who likes to press, get in behind players and get in people's faces and ultimately score goals. I am here to win games.

"I am looking forward to getting on the grass and showing what I am about, doing really well in this league and for this club. I cannot wait to meet the fans and pull the jersey on."

Bantams boss Graham Alexander commented: "Calum is a player who will bring pace and energy to our forward line, and obviously a goal threat.

"We feel he is at the stage now where he wants his career to kick-off. He is hungry to be successful, and I believe he will get the chance, here."

Kavanagh, who has been capped at under-17 level by the Republic of Ireland, made his Boro debut just before Christmas, when he came on as a substitute in the 3-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win at Port Vale.

He was also a bench replacement in the Boxing Day game at Rotherham United and made his home debut in the New Year’s Day Championship game against Coventry City.

Kavanagh is City’s third signing of the winter window following the additions of keeper Sam Walker and loan winger Tyreik Wright.

Meanwhile, loanee Rayhaan Tulloch has returned to parent club West Brom.