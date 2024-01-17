Bradford City transfer latest: Striker leaves club to join League One promotion chasers
Sheffield-born Oliver previously worked with former Rotherham United chief Evans at Gillingham.
The experienced frontman underwent knee surgery in the close season before returning to full training with City in late October.
The 32-year-old made his first appearance of the 2023-24 campaign from the bench in the 5-1 EFL Trophy win over Barnsley on November 21.
He has made nine appearances in all competitions this term, scoring once - in the Trophy victory over Liverpool on December 5, with his five league appearances all coming as a substitute.
Oliver joined City on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 and netted four times last term.
The Yorkshireman played under Evans during his time at previous club Gills, where he netted 27 league goals in 77 starts and finished as the Kent outfit’s top scorer in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
He signed for the Gills in August 2020 after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two.
Oliver began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, having started in the Owls’ academy. He went onto have spells at Lincoln City, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and York City, in addition to loan stints at Notts County and Mansfield Town.
Oliver’s departure follows last week’s exit of Harry Lewis to Carlisle United, while Ryan East linked up with Rochdale on a permanent basis at the start of the January window.
On the incoming front, City have so far signed former loanee Tyreik Wright from Plymouth Argyle and brought in keeper Sam Walker on an 18-month deal.