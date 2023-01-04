The Northern Ireland Under-21 international made 28 league starts for the Bantams as a teenager before going out on loan in the summer.
Spennymoor are 14th in Conference North.
Bradford City have recalled defender Finn Cousin-Dawson from his loan at Spennymoor Town with a view to sending him out to another club in the second half of the season.
The Northern Ireland Under-21 international made 28 league starts for the Bantams as a teenager before going out on loan in the summer.
