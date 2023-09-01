Bradford City transfer news - 'A dangerous winger with raw pace': Bantams bring in Aston Villa teenager and ex-West Brom player Chisom Afoka
The 19-year-old, who moved to Villa from Midlands rivals West Brom in July 2020, was part of Villa's Youth Cup winning side in 2021.
He netted five goals in 17 Premier League 2 Division Two games last term to help the club to promotion to Premier League 2.
Afoka is the club's ninth signing of the window and follows on from the addition of another winger with speed in the shape of former New Saints' star Adam Wilson.
Afoka said: “I am a winger who likes to take people on and try and create - whether that is with my passing or one-v-one ability. I try to look forward and play forward, and create as much as I can.
"I know this club wants to get promoted and back to the level it should be at. I have experienced that winning culture and mentality a little bit at Aston Villa, and just want to keep winning. Hopefully, together, we can go forward.
"There is no better place for me to further my development and my career than this. I have heard a lot about the fans and the atmosphere at games. Having them in my corner will help push me to another level, so I am looking forward to getting started.”
Bantams manager Mark Hughes said: "He is a dangerous winger with raw pace and technical ability, accompanied by a good goalscoring record in Premier League Two last season.
"His career is progressing well, having tasted success in the FA Youth Cup in 2021, and we are confident he will bring yet more dynamism to our attack."