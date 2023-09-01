BRADFORD CITY have added another pace option to their ranks after bringing in teenage Aston Villa winger Chisom Afoka on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Villa from Midlands rivals West Brom in July 2020, was part of Villa's Youth Cup winning side in 2021.

He netted five goals in 17 Premier League 2 Division Two games last term to help the club to promotion to Premier League 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afoka is the club's ninth signing of the window and follows on from the addition of another winger with speed in the shape of former New Saints' star Adam Wilson.

New Bradford City signing Chisom Afoka, who has joined on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Afoka said: “I am a winger who likes to take people on and try and create - whether that is with my passing or one-v-one ability. I try to look forward and play forward, and create as much as I can.

"I know this club wants to get promoted and back to the level it should be at. I have experienced that winning culture and mentality a little bit at Aston Villa, and just want to keep winning. Hopefully, together, we can go forward.

"There is no better place for me to further my development and my career than this. I have heard a lot about the fans and the atmosphere at games. Having them in my corner will help push me to another level, so I am looking forward to getting started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bantams manager Mark Hughes said: "He is a dangerous winger with raw pace and technical ability, accompanied by a good goalscoring record in Premier League Two last season.