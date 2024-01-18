Bradford City transfer news: Another outgoing as Graham Alexander looks to make space for one more new face

Emmanuel Osadebe has become the latest player to leave Bradford City this month.

The midfielder has joined fellow League Two club Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Osadebe has only started one game since Graham Alexander took over as manager in November, the Boxing Day draw with Morecambe. He was substituted at half-time.

Not helped by injury, he has only made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Walsall 18 months ago, and just six league starts. He scored twice.

Alexander made it clear from the moment he arrived he wanted the squad thinned out in January. Harry Lewis was sold to Carlisle United and Ryan East to Rochdale, Vadaine Oliver has joined Stevenage on loan and Rayhaan Tulloch set to return to West Bromwich Albion midway through his loan, as Chisom Afoka did with Aston Villa.

Sam Walker was signed to replace Lewis.

Alexander has said he has no interest in selling Jake Young, despite League One interest in the striker, and is looking to add one more player if possible.

"There are a couple of interested parties in other players we have and the potential to bring someone in depends on them moving on," said Alexander before Osadebe's departure.

"We can't just send whatever we want to, we have to bring in cashflow to improve the squad."