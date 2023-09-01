BRADFORD CITY have sealed their second incoming signing of deadline day by bringing in West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on a season-long loan.

He has become the club’s tenth capture of the summer window.

Tulloch, whose arrival follows on from the addition of Aston Villa loan winger Chisom Afoka, had a previous loan spell in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers under former boss and ex-Bantams defender Darren Moore, who was linked with a move for the player during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

He had made two first-team appearances for Albion.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Rayhaan Tulloch of West Bromwich Albion battles for possession with Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tulloch said: “I have watched some of the games and I like the way the team plays. This is the kind of place I want to be, and I feel I will fit in here.

"Hopefully I will bring goals, assists and creativity, and just excitement on the football pitch. All being well, that is the sort of stuff I will deliver.

"I do not like losing, so the aim is to win every weekend. That is what I want to do. There is a nice vibe at the training ground and I want to show everyone what I can bring to this team, and make a statement."

City manager Mark Hughes said: “Rayhaan is an exciting player who is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the forward line, and possesses a threat with his pace, trickery and eye for goal.

New signing Rayhaan Tulloch. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

"He is very highly thought of at his parent club and has a good level of experience up and down the EFL, in the Premier League and in Ireland, at a relatively young age."

The Birmingham-born player joined Rovers on a season-long loan from West Brom on the eve of the 2020-21 season, but a hamstring injury cut short his time at the club.