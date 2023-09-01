Bradford City transfer news: Bantams complete second deadline-day loan deal to bring in former Doncaster Rovers loanee and ex-Sheffield Wednesday target
He has become the club’s tenth capture of the summer window.
Tulloch, whose arrival follows on from the addition of Aston Villa loan winger Chisom Afoka, had a previous loan spell in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers under former boss and ex-Bantams defender Darren Moore, who was linked with a move for the player during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.
He had made two first-team appearances for Albion.
Tulloch said: “I have watched some of the games and I like the way the team plays. This is the kind of place I want to be, and I feel I will fit in here.
"Hopefully I will bring goals, assists and creativity, and just excitement on the football pitch. All being well, that is the sort of stuff I will deliver.
"I do not like losing, so the aim is to win every weekend. That is what I want to do. There is a nice vibe at the training ground and I want to show everyone what I can bring to this team, and make a statement."
City manager Mark Hughes said: “Rayhaan is an exciting player who is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the forward line, and possesses a threat with his pace, trickery and eye for goal.
"He is very highly thought of at his parent club and has a good level of experience up and down the EFL, in the Premier League and in Ireland, at a relatively young age."
The Birmingham-born player joined Rovers on a season-long loan from West Brom on the eve of the 2020-21 season, but a hamstring injury cut short his time at the club.
The 22-year-old, who has represented England at under-17 and under-18 level, had a loan spell at Rochdale last season and has spent time in Irish football at Dundalk.