The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to League One after being recalled from a loan spell at Swindon Town - with Portsmouth among those said to be monitoring developments.

The forward, who initially moved to the Robins on a season-long loan in August, has netted 16 League Two goals so far this season and is the second highest scorer in the division behind Notts County's Macauley Langstaff.

Young was named as the division’s player of the month in August and November.

Bradford City striker Jake Young. Picture: PA

Last week, City invoked a recall clause inserted into Young’s loan deal last summer.

Young was not involved in Saturday's home loss to Crawley and is said to be interesting a couple of third-tier teams. He sat out the Red Devils’ setback after pulling up in training on Friday, with manager Graham Alexander having planned to involve him.

If Huddersfield-born Young plays for City in 2023-24, he will not be able to play for anyone else this season, with rules dictating you can only feature for two clubs in one season.

Alexander said: "I can only wait and see what happens.

"I’m not in charge of him – other than him being a contracted player.

"He’s had a good season so far. He’s played a lot of games.

"If he was fit and available, my intention was to include him. Unfortunately, an injury has ruled him out.