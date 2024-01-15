Bradford City transfer news: Familiar face returns - with a big grin on it

Tyreik Wright is looking forward to playing with a smile on his faces after signing for Bradford City for the second time in as many seasons.

The winger had a loan spell successful enough at Valley Parade in the first half of 2022-23 that Aston Villa brought him back to move him to League One Plymouth Argyle.

It was reported as a free transfer with a sell-on fee.

But now the Pilgrims – who are in the Championship this season – have loaned him back for the remainder of this campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely buzzing," said the 22-year-old. "I know what it is like to be here, and it was a no-brainer for me to come back with all the love I got from the fans last time.

“I played my best football here, and every game I played with a smile on my face. I feel like I let people down a little bit with the way I left last January, so am here to repay everyone.

“I am looking to get double figures in goals between now and the end of the season and help the club climb back up the table.

“I definitely have unfinished business here and am looking to finish it between now and the end of the season.

HAPPY RETURNS: Tyreik Wright is back at Bradford City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am buzzing to walk out in front of the fans again and hear my name called out. I will try to do my best for them.”

Wright scored four goals in 17 appearances in his first spell at Valley Parade, but has only made six league starts – plus two in the League Cup – since moving to the south coast.

“His work-rate, pace and goal threat will be very valuable to us, giving us an extra dimension to our attacking options," said Bradford manager Graham Alexander.