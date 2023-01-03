BRADFORD CITY have recalled Fiacre Kelleher from his loan spell at Conference outfit Solihull Moors - with a view to the Irish defender completing a permanent move to another club.

Kelleher made 20 appearances for Moors, who he joined on a season-long loan in July.

The Cork-born player, 26, joined City on a two-year deal in June 2021 after leaving Wrexham - and is out of contract in June.

Kelleher, whose brother Caoimhín is a goalkeeper at Liverpool, made just 11 appearances for City last term and struggled for regular opportunities.

Fiacre Kelleher. Picture: Getty Images.

City brought in three new defensive options in the shape of Timi Odusina, Romoney Crichlow and Matty Platt last summer, which prompted the decision to allow Kelleher to leave.

Meanwhile, Oscar Threlkeld has returned to the club from Oldham Athletic, after moving to Lancashire on a half-season loan in August.

The full-back, who made 27 appearances for the club last season after joining from Salford City in the summer of 2021, will receive treatment on a knee injury sustained in his time at the Conference outfit.

The 28-year-old's contract expires in the summer.

On the incoming front, City have already made two signings in the current window.

Experienced frontman Matt Derbyshire, 36, has signed an 18-month contract until the summer of 2024, after agreeing to leave Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

The Bantams have also agreed a deal to sign Irish defender Ciarán Kelly - on a contract until the summer of 2025.