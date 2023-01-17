BRADFORD CITY'S busy January transfer window has continued with Matty Foulds becoming the latest player to leave the club for pastures new - with the left-back joining Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on loan for the rest of 2022-23.

The departure of Foulds, who had made 21 City appearances this season, follows on from the arrival of Tolaji Bola on loan from Rotherham United for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bola is City's fifth incoming signing following the earlier permanent acquisitions of Matt Derbyshire and Ciaran Kelly and the loan captures of Thierry Nevers and Dara Costelloe.

Meanwhile, Foulds is the fifth City player to leave the club this month.

Matty Foulds.

Loanee Tyreik Wright was recalled by parent club Aston Villa and immediately sold to Plymouth Argyle, while Jake Young has joined Barrow on loan for the rest of the campaign.