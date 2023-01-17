News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bradford City transfer news: Five in and five now out in January transfer window as Bantams left-back Matty Foulds joins League Two rivals Harrogate Town

BRADFORD CITY'S busy January transfer window has continued with Matty Foulds becoming the latest player to leave the club for pastures new - with the left-back joining Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on loan for the rest of 2022-23.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

The departure of Foulds, who had made 21 City appearances this season, follows on from the arrival of Tolaji Bola on loan from Rotherham United for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bola is City's fifth incoming signing following the earlier permanent acquisitions of Matt Derbyshire and Ciaran Kelly and the loan captures of Thierry Nevers and Dara Costelloe.

Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Foulds is the fifth City player to leave the club this month.

Most Popular
Matty Foulds.
Hide Ad

Loanee Tyreik Wright was recalled by parent club Aston Villa and immediately sold to Plymouth Argyle, while Jake Young has joined Barrow on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Fiacre Kelleher was recalled from a loan stint at Solihull to join Colchester on a permanent basis, with Lee Angol having signed for Sutton.

League TwoAston VillaYorkshire