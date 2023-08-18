Richards, who is comfortable at centre-back, full-back or wing-back had two loan spells at Harrogate Town in the second half of 2021-22, playing alongside Alex Pattison.

Richards has signed an initial two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

He hopes to become a player who can link the Bantams' defence with the midfield.

“I could not say no to this opportunity, and am grateful to be spending at least the next two years here," he said. "It is a massive club, and a soon as I heard of the interest here I wanted to come.

“I like to link up play and defend as well. I will get up and down and put crosses in, and just want to do well for the team.

“I know the ambitions of the club and want to get promoted. I want to be a part of a team full of winners. I am going to get my head down in training and hopefully be successful at this club. I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Richards made 21 appearances for Harrogate over the course of 18 months. He never played against the Bantams in that time, though did face them playing for Wolves Under-21s in the Football League Trophy in October 2020. Despite catching the eye in the academy, he never played senior football for Wolves, or previous club Brentford.

PERMANENT ADDITION: Lewis Richards has signed a two-year contract at Bradford City

Manager Mark Hughes has been aware of the Republic of Ireland youth international for some time, and sees him as someone who can help the transition to this season's new 3-5-2 formation.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Lewis to the club, as someone we have been tracking for a long time," he revealed.

“He is a strong defender in who we have identified an ability to fit into our system and style of play, with his dynamism and the physical and technical boxes he ticks.